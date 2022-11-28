World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches tonight – make sure to check your local launch time

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
1
we have au ra at home

If you’ve been waiting eagerly for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight to arrive and wipe away Shadowlands as much as possible, your wait is rewarded today. Dragonflight is officially live as of 6:00 p.m. EST tonight, beckoning adventurers to the Dragon Isles to take on a melange of dragon-related tasks in the service of helping dragons. Do you really need more to excite you other than the prospect of dragons thinking you’re cool?

You do? Well, how about your very own dragon to ride around the isles and customize in the expansion’s new system giving a form of flight to everyone right from launch? That’s the big new feature players haven’t yet been able to explore, as the expansion’s new mechanics like talent trees and the new Dracthyr Evoker have already been playable. But now is the time to start working to level 70 (again), head into the new regions, and smack your way through new quests, possibly while getting a Twitch drop for a feldrake. You can catch up on our coverage leading into the expansion just below, as well as seeing the exact times the expansion is live in your region.

Are you playing WoW Dragonflight?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Source: Official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articlePvPvE survival shooter Scavengers goes from maintenance mode to sunsetted on December 16
Next articleRuneScape prepares for the holiday season, Old School RuneScape content creators battle for billions of gold

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments