World of Warcraft’s lead narrative designer Steve Danuser tries to clarify Titan waters affecting dragon whelps

As of this writing, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is not yet available for players, but already some of the new lore for the expansion is out in the wild in the form of the revised Uldaman. That new lore also contains some of the by-now-customary retcons, which includes a line from a lore book that pretty strongly implies some degree of mind control from the Titans overseeing the various dragonflights:

By ingesting the water (or causing their eggs to absorb its effects), it should be possible to keep even the most willful dragons aligned with the titans’ philosophies.

Lead narrative designer Steve Danuser took the opportunity to clarify this line, as transcribed by Wowhead, but the clarification may or may not successfully address the core issues depending on the opinions of the reader. Danuser stresses the idea that the empowered waters have a powerful change that can thus be controlled, although the line itself is somewhat contentious because it specifies a very definite change that directly controls the minds of sentient beings. He also tries to compare the effect to fluoridated water, a long-held component of crank conspiracy theories. A less-than-charitable reading would in fact look at Danuser’s explanation less as “no, the Titans weren’t trying to control the minds of dragon babies” and more as “controlling dragon baby minds is a good thing, actually.”