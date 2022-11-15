World of Warcraft moves into its second Dragonflight pre-patch phase with Dracthyr Evokers

Azeroth is closed for the time being while Blizzard prepares the second phase of its World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-patch for later today. This feels even more like an early kickoff for the expansion, now that players will finally be able to roll Dracthyr Evokers and play through the new starting zone for the race/class.

For Evokers and everyone else, the Primal Storms event offers two weeks of rolling battles in four locations in the world. These battles pay out in highly helpful catch-up gear (item level 252), a feat of strength, an heirloom, and a toy.

It should be noted that the Winds of Wisdom experience buff is now deactivated while the Shadowlands expansion is being moved into Chromie Time. This also means that you can level a character to 60 through Chromie Time alone in any of the game’s expansions.

If you’re feeling the crunch of the calendar and trying to speed-level characters to the top, one player compiled a helpful spreadsheet to show the fastest zones for experience.