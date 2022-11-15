EVE Online hits its second highest daily user count for November thanks to Uprising and promotional offers

CEO found twisting metrics; water is wet

Chris Neal
Last week saw EVE Online release its much ballyhooed Uprising update, bringing along with it new ship variants, the frontlines mode, and more to the spaceship sandbox. Naturally, this sort of update would draw alot of interest, and taking the word of CCP Games CEO Hilmar Petursson at face value, it certainly did, as he proudly declared on Twitter that the game saw its second highest user count for November.

There are a couple of important asterisks to this claim, however, as numerous fans pointed out that the Uprising release also gave out seven days’ worth of subscription time to players and additionally launched a login reward campaign, so while EVE definitely had a good week, perhaps we should take those numbers with a little grain of salt.

source: Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)
