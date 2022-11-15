Blue Protocol confirms an early spring launch in Japan, schedules an announcement at the Game Awards

The beginning of this month saw Blue Protocol rise from its presumed grave, confirming that work is still ongoing and announcing plans for a Japanese network test in preparation for release. That same test announcement also promised that there would be some additional details shared about the game in a livestream, and Bandai Namco certainly delivered as fan translated news rolled in on Reddit.

First, the two biggies: Blue Protocol is angling for an early spring 2023 launch in Japan. A month for its launch wasn’t confirmed, but the devs are planning release shortly after its network test, which is scheduled to run between January 14th and 16th and draw in 50K players.

Second, the devs teased an announcement at this year’s Game Awards event. Naturally, this part of the stream was dodgy about details, but this segment of the broadcast had one of the devs speaking English and directly mentioning overseas fans.



Other portions of the stream offered some class demonstrations, some trailers, and the game’s recommended specs for PC. Fans have been pulling together all of the new details, with YouTuber Lucky Lux creating an updated playlist and another YouTuber by the name of Aethersong offering a live translation of the stream. The original broadcast as well as that fan translation lie below, but bear in mind that the translation is unofficial and so some things may be missed or accidentally inaccurate.