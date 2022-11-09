Blue Protocol readies for another network test in Japan ‘in preparation for release’

Last week we finally heard word from Bandai Namco that Blue Protocol was indeed alive and developing after a worryingly long span of silence. Now the studio is piping up once again, announcing on the game’s website that another Japanese network test was incoming “in preparation for release.”

Details on this network test aren’t available at the moment but a forthcoming developer livestream promises to share more information. The broadcast in question is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, November 15th, at 7:00 p.m. JST or 5:00 a.m. EST.

Once again this is all angled towards the game’s Japanese playerbase, so we don’t anticipate any global launch information to be shared here, and we also suggest to bear in mind that preparing for the game’s release could mean anytime between now and years from now. At the very least the MMORPG’s development does indeed continue.

