World of Warcraft confirms that all races will be able to be Mages, Priests, and Rogues starting in Dragonflight

The developers want to work toward a place with World of Warcraft wherein race is not a limiting factor in the class you choose to play. That’s from a new interview from MrGM with lead combat designer Brian Holinka, who states that this is a long-term goal but is going to take some time. On the bright side, all races will be able to be Mages, Priests, and Rogues with the Dragonflight expansion (everyone could already be Warriors), with Paladins and Warlocks specifically noted as something that will take more time. (Though given that Night Elf Paladins were established as a big deal back in Legion, perhaps that particular race/class trigger will get pulled sooner rather than later.)

Holinka also stated that sharing talent builds directly is something the team is looking into but will probably not be in at launch. Covenant abilities are being considered for talent trees, as some fit the class theme nicely while others are just not a natural fit outside of the Shadowlands. He also clarifies that Gladiator mounts for ranked PvP will take the form of customization options for dragon riding, so you don’t have to choose between “engaging in the new system” and “showing off my cosmetic rewards.”

On a related but separate note, if you’re curious about the upcoming Warcraft mobile game, a forum post by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier alleges that there are at least two such games in development, one of them clearly inspired by Clash of Clans, the other by Pokemon Go.