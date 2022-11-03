World of Warcraft highlights Exile’s Reach starting experience for Dragonflight

When you start a new character in World of Warcraft at this point, you are expected to go through the Exile’s Reach starting experience. This has not changed and is probably familiar to veteran players, as are most of the concurrent elements listed in the most recent post about Exile’s Reach on the official site. However, there are some interesting tidbits to be gleaned from this dispatch, starting with the fact that new players in Dragonflight are still expected to go through Battle for Azeroth instead of Shadowlands content.

Likewise, Chromie Time will still be available to let you choose your expansion for leveling, with the leveling band stretching from 10-60 instead of 10-50. It’s also worth noting that veteran players are not forced into Exile’s Reach, being allowed to go through classic content if they would prefer, and Demon Hunters and Death Knights still pass through their own bespoke starter experiences. All worth noting ahead of time before the second part of the Dragonflight pre-patch rolls out in the near future on November 15th.