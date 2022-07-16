World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight alpha removes gendered body type text, briefly adds selectable pronouns

There are a lot of features present in the first alpha test of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but one feature that wasn’t highlighted directly has come to light: the removal of gender references in character creation.

The body types themselves are not changed, but the text selecting between male and female has now been adjusted to Body 1 and Body 2 respectively, removing the gendered association. In addition, datamining of an earlier alpha build found strings that featured a choice of preferred pronouns. It should be noted that these strings were not implemented in the alpha build, and a later update to the alpha has since removed those strings.

Additionally, an earlier interview from game director Ion Hazzikostas also referenced the option for players to select the voice of their character, though that’s not currently available in the alpha nor is there any timeline for these choices to arrive to the MMORPG.

These are likely to be viewed as small steps for the wider LGBTQ+ WoW community, but at the same time it’s hard to fault a bit more flexibility in character creation, menial as these changes may be.

source: Wowhead
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
