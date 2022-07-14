World of Warcraft Dragonflight begins its first alpha test, previews the Azure Span and crafting updates

World of Warcraft has taken its very first step in bringing Dragonflight to the wider world. Today begins the expansion’s very first alpha test phase as the studio makes its apparent dash towards a release this year.

This first alpha round will focus on features like the Dracthyr race and its Evoker class, UI adjustments, updates to alchemy and blacksmithing professions, and talent revamps for several classes, along with access to the new Azure Span zone and (of course) dragonriding.

For those who aren’t invited to this alpha round, WoW has also put out a couple of dev blogs that grant previews of the Azure Span zone and a preview of more crafting profession tweaks, the latter of which showcases new crafting stations, inventory updates like a new reagent bag, new gear slots specific to professions, and the ability to recraft gear.



🚨 The first phase of the #Dragonflight Alpha begins today. pic.twitter.com/yAs3UMwblI — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) July 14, 2022