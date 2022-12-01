Forsaken World officially sunsets, but there’s already a private server available

Gearbox Publishing announced at the tail end of April that it would be shutting down Perfect World Entertainment’s MMORPG Forsaken World on November 30th. Sure enough, that sunset has come to pass, as the game is no longer among the list of titles on offer. “This was a very difficult decision to make, but we are grateful for the love, support, and dedication you have poured into the game and all the wonderful communities that have come from FW,” the initial announcement read in part.

There is a light in the dark for fans who still want their FW fix, however, as one reply to the game’s subreddit calls attention to a private server called Forsaken World Dragon Heart, which describes itself as a “play-to-win server” that encourages players to team up for content. The game is fully free-to-play but donations are accepted to grant players cosmetic items.