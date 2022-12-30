Escape from Tarkov adds a new city region, new skills, improved systems, and more weapons

Remember back in 2020 when Escape from Tarkov said it was adding a new map to the game? You’d be forgiven for forgetting that this was a feature in the works, but now after a two year-long wait, the streets of Tarkov map has finally arrived as a very, very late Christmas present. But hey, better late than never, right?

This new area is located at the intersection of Primorsky Avenue and Klimov Street, and features a whole bunch of new urban locations for players to explore, fight, and (probably) die at like an abandoned warehouse, a car dealership, and a supermarket among other locations. This new area is the first portion of a wider city region that will be expanded in later updates.

In addition to the city battleground, Tarkov’s latest update adds skills specifically for light, medium, and heavy armor; introduces several new weapons with attachments as well as new stimulants; makes a long list of changes to the way repair kits and enhancements work; and opens up several new PvE options to let players control weather, player spawn locations, bot amount and difficulty, and time of day. While this update may have been two years in the making, it’s certainly full of new things for players.