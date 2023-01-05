Leaderboard: What was the best *new* MMO of 2022?

The downside of making both old and new games be eligible for MMO of the Year is that it can be pretty hard for brand-new MMOs to compete with the very best MMOs that already have years of content under their belts. And while we happened to pick a new MMO for our GOTY, our reader poll disagreed and nominated two Big Five MMOs. So let’s drill it down to just the new new in this separate poll where we can isolate just the new MMOs and decide which one was the victor in that pool alone.
Expansions and patches and reboots and rogue servers don’t count; this is strictly for MMOs that launched here in the west as new titles in 2022. We did include a few edge cases – some games in early access, some multiplayer titles with MMO features, and so on – just to flesh out the choices. Pick up to three!