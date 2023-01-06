Overwatch 2’s new free-for-all deathmatch Battle for Olympus has begun

By
Bree Royce
-
    
1

Overwatch 2’s first big release of 2023 launched last night, sending the intersection of multiplayer gaming and classical studies fans into a frenzy. There are dozens of us. Dozens!

“In this free-for-all Deathmatch mode, battle for the throne of Olympus as seven powerful gods and monsters from Greek Mythology, each with a unique Divine Power that kicks in when they use their ultimate ability,” Blizzard teases. “The most valiant contenders in the Battle for Olympus will have the chance to earn limited-time voice lines and player titles, to brag about their accomplishments for all eternity. At the end of the event, the hero whose powers were used to secure the most eliminations across all matches will be crowned the new ruler of Olympus!”

Do note that the 2023 season of competitive capture the flag is set to begin this coming Tuesday, so you’ll have a weekend to test out the additional buffs to Junker Queen, Zarya, Brigitte, Moira.

Source: Official site, press release
