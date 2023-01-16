PSA: Embers Adrift will be free-to-play on the weekend of January 27

First it was offering a discounted sub rate for early buyers. Then it decided to extend that discounted sub price offer. Now Embers Adrift is going wholesale free-to-play for a limited time, offering a free weekend trial at the end of this month.

The MMORPG will be available for free for everyone between January 27th and 29th. Interested players simply need to create an account on the game’s official site with no other strings attached. The free weekend appears to have no other restrictions on game access, as the announcement invites folks to “discover a vast & mysterious world, progress your character & team up with other players to face difficult challenges.”

The announcement and the official forums don’t answer a few specific questions such as whether those who already have accounts can join in and whether any progress made during the weekend will carry over if folks buy in. Regardless, those who are curious have got an upcoming opportunity to take a brief look.



Bring your friends to #EmbersAdrift during our FREE WEEKEND 27-29 of Jan Discover a vast & mysterious world, progress your character & team up with other players to face difficult challenges! Just make an account at https://t.co/DeHdf3so2v to participate.#Mmorpg #Openweekend pic.twitter.com/45PEZRVVyH — EmbersAdrift (@EmbersAdrift) January 14, 2023