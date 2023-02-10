Star Wars: The Old Republic readies 64-bit client, inflation correction, and Galactic Season 4

Are you ready for the ultimate power in the galaxy? No? How about a new Star Wars: The Old Republic patch then? BioWare’s cranking up its Update 7.2.1 on the test servers with several significant improvements to the game bundled within it.
Other highlights of 7.2.1 include PvP season 2 and an effort to tamp down on the out-of-control inflation in the virtual economy: “One of our goals this year is to begin correcting some of our economic inflation. We have a couple of initiatives which will begin in 7.2.1 and expect more changes in future releases throughout the year.”
Source: SWTOR
