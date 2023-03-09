Fallen Earth Classic shows it has a pulse with St. Patrick’s Day event

Don’t count the rebooted “classic” version of Fallen Earth out quite yet. The post-apocalypse MMORPG hasn’t missed an opportunity to celebrate major holiday events over the past few months, including Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and — this month — St. Patrick’s Day.

The St. Patrick’s event went live yesterday and will continue through March 22nd. There’s a special vendor who shows up in various places during this time period as well as certain NPCs who are partying it up for the holiday.

Little Orbit had fun sprucing up the St. Patty’s Day event last year, saying that the changes would “contain a fresh story-telling perspective and a change of pace regarding the writing style.”

Fallen Earth restarted back in 2021 after Little Orbit took it offline in 2019. The studio’s made noise about overhauling the game, although it admits that this will be a massive, long-term project at best.