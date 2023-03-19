Twitch CEO and co-founder resigns to spend more time with his family

As Twitch continues to dominate the game streaming landscape, it’s going to have to move forward without one of the figures that helped create it in the first place.

CEO and Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear announced that he was stepping down from his position to be with his family following the birth of his first child. Shear has been with the company since he helped create it in 2006 as Justin.tv. (Fun fact: We had a Justin.tv account back in the day!)

“For many years, I truly felt Twitch might die without my guidance and input, but I no longer feel that is true. I think in fact it’s exactly that grown which has allowed me to even consider the idea that I might not work at Twitch,” Shear said in a public letter.

In October 2006 we started working on live video for the internet. That became Twitch. More than 16 years later, I'm now a father and ready to move to my next phase of life. I wrote a blog post, but the short version is: thank you so much to everyone who built this with me. — Emmett Shear (@eshear) March 16, 2023