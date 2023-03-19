The MOP Up: Guild Wars 2 reworks its Gyala Delve meta-event

Guild Wars 2 pushed out a patch last week that adjusted how the Gyala Delve meta-event functions and doles out rewards. Part of this change removes the daily cap on keycards and halving the cost of keycard exchange services. There were also numerous fixes made to help the event run more smooth.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Dune Awakening and Anarchy Online developer Funcom just celebrated its studio 30th anniversary. Congrats! Update Secret World already!

War Thunder dropped a massive update with 30 new aircraft and additional battlegrounds.

Overwatch 2 Vice President Jon Spector announced that he’s leaving Blizzard.

A new Elder Scrolls Online lore piece gave a new perspective on the interesting House Telvanni.

Blade and Soul Revolution’s latest update includes “a legendary seasonal dungeon, Radiant items, game improvements, and limited-time events.”

Grand Theft Auto Online released its Last Dose update: “Reach the bottom of the rabbit hole in five new story missions, free for all GTA Online players, that reveal the mysterious connection between Los Santos’ illicit drug trade and the pharmaceutical industry, as Dr. Isiah Friedlander returns to the fray to wreak havoc in this mind-bending and twisted finale.”

ArcheAge nixed hero respawn spots in Karkasse Ridgelands to close off a raid semi-exploit.

Wurm Online made sure to plant religions advisors and altars in all starter towns on non-PvP servers.

“The time has finally come and Holy Sites are making appearances across the lands of Wurm! You will find sacred shrines dedicated to the gods scattered through the world, with locations revealed through prayers of faithful Wurmians,” said Wurm Online.

Astroneer pushed out a hotfix to address a mess of bugs and multiplayer issues.

Realm of the Mad God’s St. Patrick’s Day event is running through March 26: “The tiny green fellow is back in the Realms for another run! This year, he will spawn twice – once after you defeat all Red Demons and a second time after Ghost Kings. The Leprechaun will have a chance of spawning either a portal to Rainbow Road or dropping a Pot Of Gold, they will be guaranteed to give you 4 Patty Tokens.”

A small Riders of Icarus patch introduced new Fenris accessories.

Valorant’s Gekko hero was the target, not of assassination, but of a raft of changes and adjustments.

Check out Summoner’s War, a free-to-play MMO now available on Steam. “Your story as a Rahil Guard begins now! Explore a vast world with your Summoned companions by your side in this new action RPG set in the Summoners War Universe.”

La Tale introduced a new battle pass and additional dungeon challenges:

