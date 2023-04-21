Neopets brings back the Festival of Neggs with quests, tarot cards, and item rewards all through April

Neopets is not a game that frequently pings on our radar – the last time it did it was being hacked and was staring down a class action suit as a result of that hack – but the long-running pet collecting multiplayer title is still getting updates and its latest one brings back the popular Festival of Neggs event.

This year’s theme for the festival is astrology, which features a special storyline that involves reading the stars, uncovering the fats of characters along the way, and using an in-game tarot card deck to solve the event’s mystery. Rewards for the event include limited edition Neopet clothing, equipment, collectibles, and Neggs, among other goodies. The event itself runs through the month of April, so if you or your tyke are still into Neopets, there’s time to get those Neggs.

As for the game’s most recent news, that heralded Krawk Day, showed off some more fanart, and started another story telling tale.