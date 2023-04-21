Star Citizen releases alpha 3.18.2 as players express surprise at a partial wipe and outline several build bugs

Yesterday saw another Star Citizen patch go live as alpha 3.18.2 hit the PU with nothing more in its notes beyond “general stability and bugfixes” and a lengthy list of known issues. This release was followed shortly after by three more patches that tried to further shore up stability, fix bugs, and kick off Jumptown and Xeno Threat events.

However, it would appear that players of the game have had a number of complaints since this new build went live. One of the loudest ones is a surprise switch from a full server wipe to a partial one, leaving many players who burned their aUEC in the lurch and several forum threads calling out CIG’s miscommunication.

These similar issues were raised on Reddit, as well as other problems that players have been experiencing like salvage scans not working, landing zones not loading, and a host of crashing problems. The game also saw a degraded performance issue pop up, which was resolved with a hotfix.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
