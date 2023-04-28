Lord of the Rings Online mulls two options for Hunter class development

For a stretch now, Lord of the Rings Online’s development team has been updating, shuffling, and overhauling its class roster — and it looks like Hunters are next up for some fine-tuning. According to a post on the forums, the DPS top dawg of LOTRO has two possible options for adjustment, and SSG soliciting feedback for both.

“Out of the gate, Option #1 is supposed to start carving out identities: Huntsman is the skirmisher, Bowmaster is the backline DPS, and Trapper of Foes is the AoE/CC,” the studio said as a follow-up to the proposed outline of trait and skill changes. The goal is to “modernize the class a little,” no matter what is chosen.

As for Option #2, SSG is considering converting the blue spec into a utility line that would augment the other two: “Trapper of Foes picks up an ability where it can, with proper execution, keep a target locked down with a root for a longer period of time, and can benefit more from the melee bonuses now offered as part of the Huntsman utility. Bowmaster maintains its core strength as the ranged damage powerhouse it has always been, but can now move when it needs to get out of mechanics without seeing an overly detrimental hit to its rotation.”