Star Citizen casts another spotlight on alpha 3.19’s updates to Lorville

Changes to Lorville have been a repeated topic for Star Citizen as it runs up to alpha 3.19’s release, but apparently that horse has not been beaten dead yet, as this week’s Inside Star Citizen video focuses on the landing zone yet again and talks up the next build’s adjustments.

As suggested in the opener, there isn’t too much that’s brand-new in this video for regular followers of the sandbox: Lorville is getting bigger, there are more places to check out further away from the primary Teasa Spaceport, there will be more pollution and dust (yay?) to make things look appropriately bleak but weirdly pretty with lighting, and buildings across the city will be much larger and better integrated, which in turn opens the path towards more building interiors and new spaceship race tracks.

A timeline for alpha 3.19’s arrival isn’t referenced in the video, but for those who are looking for plenty of in-game footage of a bigger, more oppressive, and smoggier city, you’ve got lots to see in the video below the cut.

