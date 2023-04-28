Vampire-slaying Redfall posts launch trailer prior to next week’s start

If you have your permit, then we’re happy to inform you that it’s open hunting season on vampires starting next week in the world of Redfall. Bethesda’s multiplayer vamp slayer is on track for a May 2nd launch on Xbox and PC, casting players as colorful characters who explore a large game world and put down the undead for good.

You won’t have to wait until then to see the launch trailer, however, as this is already out in the wild. Pre-orders are up for the game as well, although they’re kind of pricey, with the base edition starting at $70 and climbing from there. You’ll definitely want to check your hardware specs against the list to make sure that you can run it well, too.

“Redfall is an open-world, co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Slay alone or squad up with up to four-player co-op and face off against the vampires holding the island hostage. Redfall brings the studio’s signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter.”