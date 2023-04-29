Star Wars The Old Republic celebrates the launch of Star Wars Jedi Survivor with a free mini-pet

One of the bigger gaming releases over this past weekend has been EA and Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to the acclaimed Jedi: Fallen Order, which has led to Star Wars: The Old Republic celebrating the single-player game’s launch in one of only ways it knows how: by handing out a robot friend.

All players need to do is log in between now and May 3rd in order to get their hands on a free JR-4 Recon Droid mini-pet inspired by the character BD1. The pet will be waiting in the in-game mailbox because he’s just a little guy and can easily fold up to fit into a mailbox. It really is just that simple.

In other SWTOR news, the game has once more shared its event calendar for May, which sees a glut of returning events like Bounty Contract Week, a swoop rally, and the Rakghoul Resurgence popping up on Alderaan. In addition, the list of Galactic Season objectives for May 2nd through June 6th is also online.



In honor of the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, players can receive JR-4, a new mini-pet inspired by Cal Kestis’ companion, BD-1. https://t.co/WvO8haC02c pic.twitter.com/vYPZs4xJXM — The Old Republic (@SWTOR) April 28, 2023