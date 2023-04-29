Star Wars The Old Republic celebrates the launch of Star Wars Jedi Survivor with a free mini-pet

And yes, it's another little robot

One of the bigger gaming releases over this past weekend has been EA and Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to the acclaimed Jedi: Fallen Order, which has led to Star Wars: The Old Republic celebrating the single-player game’s launch in one of only ways it knows how: by handing out a robot friend.

All players need to do is log in between now and May 3rd in order to get their hands on a free JR-4 Recon Droid mini-pet inspired by the character BD1. The pet will be waiting in the in-game mailbox because he’s just a little guy and can easily fold up to fit into a mailbox. It really is just that simple.

In other SWTOR news, the game has once more shared its event calendar for May, which sees a glut of returning events like Bounty Contract Week, a swoop rally, and the Rakghoul Resurgence popping up on Alderaan. In addition, the list of Galactic Season objectives for May 2nd through June 6th is also online.

source: official site (1, 2, 3)
