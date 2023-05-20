Last Epoch slashes prices in its new cash shop after community pushback

Last Epoch developer Eleventh Hour Games recently instituted a cash shop to supplement the $35 buy-to-play price tag, and while the community didn’t rail against the inclusion of microtransactions as a concept, the implementation created a bit of an uproar among fans.

Thus, billing itself as the “studio that listens,” Eleventh Hour came back with changes to the store’s currency conversion rate, nixed the bonus points system, and reduced prices “across the board.”

“Admittedly, we ended up leaning too hard into following the established and successful models in the industry,” the studio’s leadership said. “When we were evaluating our options, we leaned on advice designed around previous titles, and that was a mistake.”