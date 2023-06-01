Star Stable dates its Rainbow Festival, new and returning races, and updated character creator in June

June is looking to be a pretty full month for players of Star Stable, with the game sharing several content release dates that feature new activities, returning events and races, and a new way for players to style their perfect rider.

The updates begin on June 7th with the return of the Rainbow Festival to the game, which once more promises rainbow horses, a balloon ride to the Cloud Kingdom, and returning quests to stop Katja from stealing color. This year’s festival will also be running for four weeks instead of two, with a new race against Katja and Mortifa set to arrive on June 14th.

After that, June 20th will introduce the long-awaited revamped character creator to the game in full, though players can get a sneak peek at what’s possible with a browser-based version available now. Finally, June 28th will see some new content at Dundull’s Paddock, with a second equitation race, new paddock props, and a magical horse rotation.

In the meantime, the month of May saw plenty of things added to the game as well, like a new story quest, a new horse progression system and horse leveling changes, and the return of the Horses of Jorvik race.