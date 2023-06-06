Lord of the Rings Online welcomes its Midsummer Festival this week

Most weddings are good for a single day of celebration and entertainment, but when it comes to the union of Aragorn and Arwen, it’s so good that it has to be enjoyed every year. And so the Midsummer Festival returns to Lord of the Rings Online this week with wedding-themed activities in a redecorated Minas Tirith.
Looking for a helpful and comprehensive guide to the festival? Then get thee to FibroJedi, where everything you’d ever want to know about Midsummer Festival is waiting for you. Alternatively, there is always the official guide on the site!
Source: Twitter
