Lord of the Rings Online welcomes its Midsummer Festival this week

Most weddings are good for a single day of celebration and entertainment, but when it comes to the union of Aragorn and Arwen, it’s so good that it has to be enjoyed every year. And so the Midsummer Festival returns to Lord of the Rings Online this week with wedding-themed activities in a redecorated Minas Tirith.

The festival will be running from June 8th through July 4th and will be followed by the Farmer’s Faire in mid-August. This is a great festival to stock up on all sorts of fancy cosmetics, pets, emotes, mounts, fireworks, and housing decor. We haven’t seen any word as to whether there are new rewards for 2023.

Looking for a helpful and comprehensive guide to the festival? Then get thee to FibroJedi, where everything you’d ever want to know about Midsummer Festival is waiting for you. Alternatively, there is always the official guide on the site!