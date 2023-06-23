ESA claims it is ‘currently having conversations’ about E3 in 2024 and 2025

With E3 officially dead for this year, many are likely assuming that the Entertainment Software Association’s marquee show is completely dead. This presumption was further helped by a post on ResetEra that referenced a meeting held by the Los Angeles Tourism Board of Commissioners, which showed in a portion of its fiscal report that E3 2024 and 2025 were cancelled.

However, the ESA has said that’s not the case. Not officially, anyway: A spokesperson for the ESA has told GamesIndustry that it is “currently having conversations about E3 2024 (and beyond)” and that “no final decisions about the event have been made at this time.”

Readers will remember that E3 wasn’t really cancelled so much as killed by the industry at large, as multiple studios dropped out of the event in favor of their own presentations and other more commercialized events like the Summer Game Fest, even as the ESA tried to split the show into two pieces for both the gaming industry and the public. Of course, it’s still too early to tell what more the ESA can do to win back those studios, but if its own statement is to be believed, it might not all be a done deal yet.