E3 2023 has officially been cancelled

This probably isn’t going to come as a surprise to anyone, but it’s still a significant announcement. E3 2023 has been cancelled outright according to emails sent out by the ESA. It’s the sort of thing that was a long time in coming after multiple major publishers had already pulled out of the show, with Sega, Tencent, and Ubisoft having just joined Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo in skipping the show floor.

The cancellation is significant as this would have been the first live E3 since 2019’s convention; it also would have been the first E3 organized by Reedpop, the same company behind organizing the various PAX conventions. Whether or not this puts a nail in the coffin of E3 returning again in 2024 remains to be seen, but considering that promising the next year will see the triumphant return of E3 has become an almost annual event now, one might be content to simply allow the event to pine for the fjords.

Source: IGN via Eurogamer ; thanks to GreaterDivinity for the tip!