ExileCon 2023 includes Path of Exile 2 updates, a competitive race live on stage, and will stream free for all

Fans are always eager to hear about Path of Exile’s upcoming leagues, but that might pale in comparison to the desire to get more information on Path of Exile 2! Sadly, today’s reveal livestream didn’t include much for the sequel; however, we did learn that POE 2 will be a focus at this summer’s ExileCon 2023.

Grinding Gear Games announced that it will reveal the latest updates on Path of Exile 2 and Path of Exile Mobile on top of the next Path of Exile 1 expansion. Additionally, GGG will host a competitive race event between some of Path of Exile’s best players live on stage.

When do we get this juicy info? GGG will take to the stage in Auckland, New Zealand, for the second ExileCon on the the weekend of July 28th and 29th.

Of course, the studio understands that because of the distance from many players, travel can be a bit more challenging for many. That’s why it will be streaming the entire event for free.

Of note, the competitive race will be on the second day of the con, July 29th. For all interested in participating, there will be four qualifying events held during the months of April and May (specific details are coming soon). The winner of each qualifier event will receive a VIP ExileCon ticket, return flights to Auckland, accommodation, and the chance to compete in the race event live on stage.

