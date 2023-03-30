Guild Wars 2 finally embraces the need for style in the first part of its April Fools’ Day joke

All right, so Guild Wars 2 is done with dragons. That’s the whole point of the last expansion. What about other problems that are not dragons? Turns out those problems were actually really dragons too, so now all problems are solved forever. Well… almost all problems, because as the latest update notes on the game’s forums make clear, there is one last battlefield the player character has yet to conquer.

At least, one last battlefield your character has yet to conquer. This reporter has conquered the fashion catwalk ages ago, but everyone else will need to embrace the next evolution of the game’s story as you enter the challenge of being really astonishingly good-looking. It’s Fashion Wars Too, and it’s the next evolution of the story, and if your mind is already filled with a universe wherein we are all reminded that Charr cannot strut or the Asura are all wiped out because they thought electrifying their outfits was a good idea, you’ll be disappointed to see that it’s an April Fools’ Day gag.

To clarify: the part where it’s the future of the game is a gag. There is an actual in-game catwalk for you to walk right now at the Crow’s Nest Tavern with contestants called up to strut their stuff. And your outfit could be better.