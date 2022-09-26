E3 2023 will host an industry-facing event on June 13 and a general public convention on June 15

Gamers and game devs all know that the ESA was vowing to bring its E3 event back in June 2023 after the show was binned for this year, but now we have precise dates for the affair as well as details on what to expect, and it looks like next year’s event is a tale of two shows – one for industry professionals and one for gamers.

The trade show portion of E3 will run between Tuesday, June 13th, and Thursday, June 15th. This segment of the event will be in dedicated, industry-only halls and spaces meant for developers and industry professionals in order to let them “network in-person, hold professional meetings, and connect with licensors and distributors.” This will also be the portion of the event that lets media get hands-on with upcoming games.

After that, there’s the gaming convention side of E3 that will run between Thursday, June 15th, and Friday, June 16th. This will be a public-facing affair in a completely different convention hall and will allow consumers to get some hands-on time with new games, speak with developers, and attend a theater of events that will highlight upcoming releases.

source: press release