Dungeons and Dragons Online servers are back online after a shutdown and rollback

Players of Dungeons and Dragons Online were locked out of their MMORPG of choice this past weekend when the engineers of Standing Stone Games had to shut down the servers to address a serious bug related to reincarnation caches. After roughly a full day’s worth of effort, the game servers are back online after a rollback.

Readers will recall that a thread was opened this past Thursday, outlining the efforts of the devs to correct the problem. Updates were made to that original post on the following Friday, announcing that all of the game worlds were reopened and rolled back to an earlier state. The reset also has corrected problems that saw cache items go missing; no further issues should be occurring when players move items out of their caches.



The game worlds have reopened. The game worlds have been rolled back to an earlier state from about 7:00 AM Eastern (-4 GMT) on Thursday, September 22nd. We have also completed work to correct the issue that caused some items to go missing from players' TR Cache yesterday. #DDO — DDO Unlimited (@DDOUnlimited) September 23, 2022