Phantasy Star Online 2 outlines several class and weapon balance changes coming in October

Brace yourselves, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis players, the Mighty Mjolnir of Balancing is about to swing upon ye. That’s right, Sega has granted players a preview of a balance patch coming in October, which touches upon every single class in the game. Don’t worry, though; these updates all appear to land on the buff side of the scale.

The patch notes outline updates like increased attack range or potency, periods of invulnerability, new attack cancellation windows, or better movement overall. Several class-specific weapon updates will be applied as well, affecting talis, rods, wands, jet boots, and katanas among other things, so while Sega calls this a balance patch, it looks like it’s about adding tools and not taking them away.

In other PSO2:NGS news, the second half of its September update has gone live, bringing the next part of the Moon Gazing event, more AC Scratch Ticket cosmetics, new limited-time tasks, and more goodies in the seasonal points shop. The game is also preparing for its next NGS Headline broadcast, which is scheduled for tomorrow, September 27th. at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

