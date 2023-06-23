Mabinogi is switching to Unreal Engine 5: ‘It is a necessary improvement’

Hey, do we have any Mabinogi veterans in the house? Considering that this sandbox MMO has been around for 15 years in the West, we say the chances that several of you have enjoyed this game world is pretty high. And for those with fond memories of this fantasy world, you may be heartened to hear that instead of allowing the game to drift off into obscurity, Nexon is investing the resources to replace its game engine with Unreal Engine 5.

Mabinogi’s game director announced the so-called “Eternity Project” last weekend, saying, “Our development team has explored various ways to maintain Mabinogi continuously. Although it is difficult, I think it is a necessary improvement. Plans have been made since March to replace Mabinogi with the Unreal Engine.”

This is a significant change for the game, as it’s been using the PlayOne Engine ever since its inception in 2004.

Nexon said that this is a “long-term” project with the goal to make the game’s environment more stable and immersive. Examples of this include fighting on flying ships, going underwater, and sailing around on a player-built boats. No timeline was given for the changeover between game engines.