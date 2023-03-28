Mabinogi rolls out a massive 15th birthday celebration

The number of MMOs reaching 15 years old is starting to stack up, and we’re not at all sad about it. Nexon’s anime sandbox MMO Mabinogi hits that milestone this week, and it’s hosting a party to celebrate, complete with experience blasts, new quests, dailies, presents, and minigames through April 16th.

“The Starlight Festival, begun last week, offers Milletians a chance to congregate and revel in the past year’s accomplishments while celebrating the Mabinogi community who continue to make Erinn a vibrant hub for players wishing to experience a truly unique fantasy world unlike other MMORPGs. During the event, towns in Erinn will be decorated with space-themed party props, and players will also be able to see shooting stars at night! Plus, throughout the Starlight Festival event, players can earn various items including a new outfit set and a pet.”

There’s even new music. Happy birthday, Mabinogi!