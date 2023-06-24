New World introduces the key characters for July’s Season 2: Blood of the Sands

New World’s Blood of the Sands is rapidly approaching, and in addition to a new reward track, the second season promises a different storyline and characters for players to discover.

In a recent post, Amazon Game Studio shared three key characters that players will encounter as they investigate a desert-dwelling secret society. This trio includes the secretive bard Rima, the desert dweller leader Malek, and elusive scoundrel Sharif.

“One of the most enduring mysteries of Brimstone Sands is the massive creature known as the Devourer. An ancient group calling themselves the Blood of the Sands, and their leader Malek, have emerged from the shadows to seek help in finding the eggs of these beasts,” the studio said.

Blood of the Sands is scheduled to go live July 6th with more fixed rewards, the great Sandwurm trial, transmog tokens, and the oh-so-sensual Worm Dance emote.