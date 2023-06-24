Make My MMO: Fractured is back…tured

Welcome to another blast of MMO crowdfunding news from the last few weeks!

Following Gamigo’s end-of-2022 chaos, few gamers really ever thought we’d be seeing Dynamight Studio’s Kickstarted sandbox Fractured coming back alive – the chances just didn’t seem high. But this week, that’s exactly what happened, as the studio pushed the revised post-Gamigo MMO back into early access, six months after the abrupt closure. Call it a rare indie Kickstarter win! And while the game servers initially suffered some problems, Dynamight has sorted all of that out now, with new patch notes on deck.

Meanwhile, Chronicles of Elyria bizarrely insisted it will “return as a full-fledged MMO in no time,” Solarpunk entered our lists with a wildly successful Kickstarter, and the Magic to Master fiasco just kept getting weirder as Gameforge DMCA’ed the game’s Kickstarter, alleging that it’s a Metin2 knockoff.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Pantheon

Recent MMO crowdfunding news

Solarpunk

Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching

Holy crap it launched

It semi-launched?

In development

Dead or abandoned

Drama bomb Holy crap it launchedIt semi-launched?In developmentDead or abandonedDrama bomb

Homecoming

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?