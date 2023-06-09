Camelot Unchained discusses the effects of alloys on crafting and a wholesale rebuild of its UI

Chris Neal
Apparently, Camelot Unchained had to burn down its entire UI system and build it from scratch. That revelation was part of the developing MMORPG’s latest newsletter, which not only announced that City State Entertainment made the decision to rebuild its UI but also explained why.

In short, a newly hired UI programmer had to streamline the process, working through piles of code for menus, tooltips, and other UI elements that were written and re-written by a large number of different people. In the end, the revamp has introduced features like the escape key clearing all UI menus, new options for the HUD editor, standardized tooltips, and the ability for custom UI to be registered to the HUD editor.

The newsletter also devotes a lot of space to discuss new crafting updates, with a focus on the effect that different alloys have on final products. The post outlines how alloys are formed from substances, explains how the quality of those substances confer better stats to alloys, and gives examples of how high quality alloys improve the stats for a variety of built items.

source: official newsletter
MMORPG veterans will know that Camelot Unchained, which was originally Kickstarted in 2013, has taken flak over the years thanks to delays, the founding of a second studio, the announcement of a second game using CU’s custom-built engine, delayed refunds, and lack of accountability. The game entered its “beta one” phase back in 2018, with tests capable of putting 3000 humans and bots on the battlefield simultaneously. Though CSE said in 2021 it was still paying refunds and working on both games, some players still say their 2020 refunds haven’t processed, and Final Stand Ragnarok is unpopulated. As of 2023, CSE raised an additional $15M from investors and claims to be “hiring like crazy” but is still evading press inquiries.
