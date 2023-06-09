Camelot Unchained discusses the effects of alloys on crafting and a wholesale rebuild of its UI

Apparently, Camelot Unchained had to burn down its entire UI system and build it from scratch. That revelation was part of the developing MMORPG’s latest newsletter, which not only announced that City State Entertainment made the decision to rebuild its UI but also explained why.

In short, a newly hired UI programmer had to streamline the process, working through piles of code for menus, tooltips, and other UI elements that were written and re-written by a large number of different people. In the end, the revamp has introduced features like the escape key clearing all UI menus, new options for the HUD editor, standardized tooltips, and the ability for custom UI to be registered to the HUD editor.

The newsletter also devotes a lot of space to discuss new crafting updates, with a focus on the effect that different alloys have on final products. The post outlines how alloys are formed from substances, explains how the quality of those substances confer better stats to alloys, and gives examples of how high quality alloys improve the stats for a variety of built items.