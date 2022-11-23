Camelot Unchained developer City State picked up another $15M+ in investment funding

Money makes the world go round, and it certainly is the coal that fuels the game development engine. City State Entertainment, the dev studio behind the long-awaited and Kickstarted MMORPG Camelot Unchained, has had some of that fresh fuel shoveled into its fire thanks to a successful investor funding round that drew in more than $15 million – the largest single funding round the company has received to date.

According to the press release, this new money will be used to continue to develop the proprietary engine that powers CU and hire some new faces in the dev and leadership teams. Studio co-founder Mark Jacobs offered his thanks to new investors, existing investors, and long-term backers of the project, and further heralded the new money would “accelerate [City State’s] business activities.”

Of course, this news likely comes as cold comfort to those who are reportedly still waiting on refunds from CSE (or salty about the company’s second game, Final Stand Ragnarok, to say nothing of Kickstarter backers still waiting on Camelot Unchained after nine and a half years years). We reached out to CSE’s Mark Jacobs this morning regarding the impact of the investment on the direction and leadership of the company, the engine’s licensing potential, outstanding refunds, the state of Final Stand Ragnarok, and the ETA for Camelot Unchained’s launch or next phase. We’ll update if and when we hear back.