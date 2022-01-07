A look back at the MMO and gaming science topics of 2021

It’s now become a long-running tradition on Massively OP to track science stories that track with online gaming and MMOs – this is our seventh year, in fact! Last year, we noted that our pile of such stories was smaller than usual thanks to COVID, and I fear 2021 wasn’t any better.

Perhaps the best news that came out of the year was right at the beginning: A 10-year research study showed that there is no link between game violence and aggressive behavior in people as they progress from adolescence to adulthood. We also played around with Quantic Foundry’s updated gamer type survey and pondered that group’s research that suggest men are more likely to roll female characters than women are likely to roll male characters, among several other intriguing findings.

Still, here’s hoping 2022 will see more folks back in labs and research groups focusing on our corner of the industry so that the science articles can once again rival the business and legal articles because let’s be real: Those dominated 2021. Until then, we’ve gathered together the best science-related MMO articles on MOP from the year behind us… and don’t worry, there won’t be a quiz at the end. Or will there?