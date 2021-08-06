For Science: Men roll more female characters than women roll male toons, new survey shows

Do you play MMO characters who reflect your gender in real life? Apparently, the answer depends a bit on which gender and how old you actually are. That’s according to a new report out of Quantic Foundry, whose Gamer Motivation Profile we’ve covered extensively over the last few years. Nick Yee and his fellow academics have parsed the results of a series of extra surveys it ran last year, with responses from nearly 3000 people (69% male, 27% female, 4% non-binary). It turns out that while roughly one in three men prefer playing female toons – skewing more toward older men than younger, intriguingly – less than 10% of women choose male toons.
“Overall, players are most likely to prefer playable characters of the same gender. This is true for players who identify as male, female, and non-binary. Notably, female players have the strongest preference for playing a character of the same gender (76%), whereas non-binary gender players – while still most likely to prefer non-binary gender characters—prefer non-binary gender characters only slightly more than female characters (38% vs. 33%).”
Yee offers a few theories for the split: It’s harder for men to “transgress gender norms” than women in western society (so anonymous games provide that outlet); female toons might be treated better or incorrectly considered weaker by other players; or the male players might just be using the toons as outlets for objectifying and controlling female bodies.
Ultimately, that means that even in a game with a heavy majority of male players, there’s still a huge demand for female characters. Hint, hint, industry. It also means that “in a typical core PC/console game, about 60% of the female avatars you meet are played by a male player.” But you probably knew that.
Finally, Yee points out that while the median age for the current sample was 24, this current batch of data is consistent with studies from 20 years ago in MMOs.
“For example, back in 2001, I found that among EverQuest players, men are about 4-6 times more likely to play a female character than female players are to play a male character. And in 2003, with a broader MMO sample, I found that it’s older men who are more likely to play female characters in MMOs. In 2005, specifically with a sample of WoW players, I estimated that 55% of female avatars in WoW are played by a male player. With the MMO surveys, it was never clear if these patterns were unique or idiosyncratic to MMOs. The broader cross-genre data here shows that these patterns are likely consistent across many genres and have been remarkably stable for at least 2 decades.”
Our community took the Game Motivation test back in 2016 and then again at the top of 2021 to see whether our gamer type had changed in those five years. You can check out our coverage of other Quantic reports right here:
Hey, that’s me! Lady characters are nicer and less prone to be overly muscular lunks with bad animations. Also, their outfits/armors are usually WAY better, which is odd considering my IRL fashion sense is non-existent.
I used to joke about “preferring to look at a lady butt through thousands of hours of a MMO instead of a dude butt”, but that’s never really been true since I see more of myself in the characters than “someone else to oggle”.
I’d be genuinely interested to read some actual research as to why gender-swapping is more common amongst men than women or non-binary folks.
Though I learned the hard way that trying to RP a female character in DnD sessions is something I’m not very good at. Oh well, lessons learned! I’ll just stick with my lady toons and being nice to folks in game, which makes many of them instantly think that I’m a lady IRL for some reason.
Hmm okay, i guess we are speaking now over mostly what gender they mainly use?
My mains are almost exclusively male, beyond that for me the character i have in mind makes up what gender that are, even as a non roleplayer in an RPG game online or offline i find i need to create some sort of persona with a story or else i lose interest in that character rather fast.
I do have to say that some games their art direction for certain classes have a clear masculine or feminine look.
Fun fact: Did you know that masculinity only in the recent century started to look this less colorful and less flamboyant.
If you look at powerful male figures from the 18th century you would see that powerful male royals would wear high heels, wigs, stockings and quite colorful outfits.
also: the gender attachment to red/blue was reverse back then as well.
Very true! Blue used to be a “feminine” color because it was associated with the Virgin Mary and red and pink used to be “masculine” colors because they were associated with Mars/Aries.
People often act like the blue and pink thing is some kind of natural law of the universe, but in fact they totally flipped in not-too-distant history.
Not a surprise. I’ve always preferred female characters when available in a game, even when you can’t really tell like in Tom Clancy’s Ravenshield (an older game now, but we played it a lot back in the aughts). I can’t and won’t speak for anyone else here, but I just find women of any race (I prefer non-humans whenever possible too), to be more fun to play then males would ever be, and it’s fun in cutscenes in SWTOR to see my Chiss Sith Juggernaut force choke people when she’s pissed off, and in SWTOR’s case in particular, the voice actresses for the Imperial classes are just better to me than the male ones, barring maybe the bounty hunter who I’m not a big fan of, although my Chiss Powertech looks badass in the right class armor.
A fair chunk of the folks I play online games with are women and they only rarely make male characters, but most of the men I play with have at least 1 female character, even if just an alt. Most of my group are older too, Gen Xers like myself, so that also fits this study, at least for my small circle.
The first female character I rolled was a Mesmer in GW1. Didn’t like the dude armors. I started rolling way more female characters after that.
I find now that age sliders are the thing that’s the least fleshed out. I want to roll old wizards and witches and it’s always a young person body template and they add wrinkles to the face that look like bad movie makeup.
Wasn’t that the sort of green or purple flashy color Vatican style outfits?
I sometimes roll female toons – are these really my only three choices for why?
No, those are 3 guesses the author made, as the “why” of it all wasn’t part of the survey. As with everything else, why someone would pick one cosmetic look over another is not the same for everyone. There might be a thousand different reasons why a male would pick a female avatar, but there are probably some motivations that are more common than others.
Without reading the article, no doubt. Endgame in MMORPG’s tend to be fashion and females are far more addressed in that category. Plus you have the ‘I gotta stare at my character’s backside all day, might as well enjoy it.’ Even women I hangout with say that. Females, regardless of the race will always be top choice because they create more revenue, have more fantasy appeal and are given a wider variety of customization.