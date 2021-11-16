Playable Worlds’ Raph Koster explains how feedback loops can create unexpected results

What’s a feedback loop? And, more importantly, why should MMO players care about them? According to Playable Worlds’ Raph Koster, this part of game systems is more influential in how titles are developed than you might think.
Speaking with Game Thinking TV, Koster explained how feedback loops affect ways we interact with technology and computers. Players are fed information, take action based on that information, and are fed more information based on the action taken.
The tricky part of this is that because game systems are connected, feedback loops from one system can have strange and even unknown effects on other systems. And considering how complex MMORPGs can be, you have to imagine how many feedback loops are in play.
It’s an eye-opening watch that maybe sheds a little more light on how fiendishly difficult making games (or, really, any complex grouping of systems) can be:
Famous example of positive feedback:
(And yeah, the footage is real. Positive feedback systems tend to explode, often literally so. This is why negative feedback is the way to go in most physical systems and simulations.)
…I think that incident was more to do with resonating than feedback though.
.
Yea, words can have different meanings depending on the context in which you use them. Another brilliant insight from a game dev that made some games 20 years ago.
I do agree though that generally speaking things are usually far more complex than people give them credit for given all the moving parts in the background. Like all the problems New World has had there’s been a lot of “Amazon money, just fix it, should be easy” and it’s like if it was really all that easy don’t you think they woulda done it? Just weird how on the surface people take things like with zero doubt or curiosity at all.
*gasp* Raph is a national treasure! I would cut off a finger or a toe to even help test whatever he is cooking up.
Go for the toe. Losing a finger could affect your reaction time, nevermind that if it’s the wrong finger you might not even be able to play. (Right pinky? Meh. Right index? Only if you want to mouse-click with your thumb. OnO )
no, i just checked! either finger could not make me stop play games.
Seems to imply players actions affect the world. Facts not in evidence.