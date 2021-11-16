Playable Worlds’ Raph Koster explains how feedback loops can create unexpected results

What’s a feedback loop? And, more importantly, why should MMO players care about them? According to Playable Worlds’ Raph Koster, this part of game systems is more influential in how titles are developed than you might think.

Speaking with Game Thinking TV, Koster explained how feedback loops affect ways we interact with technology and computers. Players are fed information, take action based on that information, and are fed more information based on the action taken.

The tricky part of this is that because game systems are connected, feedback loops from one system can have strange and even unknown effects on other systems. And considering how complex MMORPGs can be, you have to imagine how many feedback loops are in play.

It’s an eye-opening watch that maybe sheds a little more light on how fiendishly difficult making games (or, really, any complex grouping of systems) can be: