Zenith adds a new area to Skyland with new monsters and new pets in latest minor patch

VR MMORPG Zenith got itself a minor content patch last week, and if you’re currently running around the Skyland area that was introduced last month, then you’ve got a few more goodies to look forward to.

The primary feature of this patch is an expansion of the Skyland zone, with a new area now open to explore. This extra location has also added two new enemies in the form of the Exiled Spellcaster and Exiled Shieldbearer, a new Rockcroach and its Dazzling variant to turn into a pet, and the Springbo pet that was part of the Skyward Summit’s pre-release event. Because who wouldn’t want a roach as a pet?

In addition to the new Skyland area, the patch has applied some fixes, made a couple of enemy balance adjustments, and changed some player stats while they’re in the new Skyland zone. The patch notes are from a recent public test, but they’re also the final notes considering Ramen VR has linked to them in an announcement tweet. This is just how the studio does patch notes.



Minor Patch 1.3.1 is now LIVE! This patch brings a new area in Skyland to explore, brand new public events, a new questline, new creatures to catch and more. ⚔️ Patch Notes: https://t.co/rPgazFPuIO pic.twitter.com/JQpAH2kgdb — Zenith MMO 🇺🇦 (@ZenithMMO) June 16, 2023