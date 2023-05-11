Zenith’s Skyward Summit update is live today with a new zone and Cyber Ninja class

VR MMORPG Zenith is officially opening up the Skyward Summit update for players as of today – “the biggest patch [developer RamenVR has] launched to date,” according to the presser.

“In the Skyward Summit patch, you will have the chance to explore the stunning Skyland area, an expansive new environment suspended high above the clouds,” the studio says. “This magnificent realm boasts breathtaking vistas, unique challenges to overcome, new enemies to face and hidden treasures to uncover. It has been crafted with the utmost attention to detail, and we are confident that you will enjoy your time adventuring in this brand new region.”

The update also includes the long-awaited Cyber Ninja class, “a formidable combination of melee and ranged combat combined with stealth abilities” aimed at “players who enjoy fast-paced, agile gameplay.” The Cyber Ninja’s subclasses, unfortunately, have been delayed.

The game is playable with VR devices through Steam and Oculus, but of course the desktop version of the game promised during the game’s Kickstarter has still not materialized.

Do note that the servers went down about an hour ago and could be down as long as three ahead of the launch.

Source: Press release