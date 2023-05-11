World of Warcraft reveals Fractures in Time update with third Evoker spec and dragon daycare

So far, World of Warcraft’s dev team is keeping on track to deliver its ambitious 2023 roadmap and its six updates of varying sizes. The fourth and next such drop was announced today as Update 10.1.5: Fractures in Time.

Scheduled for sometime this summer, Fractures in Time finally delivers on the long-assumed third Evoker spec: Augmentation. “Augmentation is a new damage dealer role with a twist: They use the essence of the Black and Bronze dragonflights to amplify the abilities of nearby allies,” Blizzard said. “The playstyle for this new specialization involves empowering your allies with a variety of beneficial effects.”

The theme of the patch comes into play with the playable content that it provides, starting with a new eight-boss mega-dungeon called Dawn of the Infinite, and continuing on to multiplayer time rifts.

Also with 10.1.5 will be many new race options for Warlocks and the ability to engage in baby dragon babysitting. At a place called “Little Scales Daycare.” Seriously.