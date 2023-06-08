Star Citizen recounts May’s dev progress on vehicles, Pyro, and new missions as its Pride Month contest returns

Cloud Imperium Games has once more put together its monthly development report for Star Citizen, which once again recounts May’s granular development steps and offers some hints at features that are on the horizon. And that also means we’ll be doing our usual plucking of some of the juicier information grapes off of the monthly report’s vine.

In the vehicles section, CIG notes work on another unannounced ship and a new vehicle variant, as well as forward progress on ship-borne tractor beams, the Crusader Spirit, the components refactor for the MISC Freelancer, and the RSI Polaris capital ship, among several others.



For features, development is being done on vehicular soft death, the next version of bounty hunting, a PvPvE event involving players trying to steal items from cargo crates while fighting off Nine Tails pirates, a new criminal salvage mission where players have to scrape off incriminating markings from a ship before authorities arrive, and a new radiation status effect for player characters (hint: it’s a bad effect, not a superpower-granting one).

Finally, the locations portion marks multiple steps in the creation of the Pyro system, such as “good progress” on Ruin Station, planetary content development to support planned underground facilities, new fauna, and the vague promise of “some very cool content” that will be detailed at a later date.

In other SC news, the game’s annual Pride Month contest has kicked off once more, challenging players to put together Pride-centered creations for an opportunity to win one of ten Anvil C8R Pisces ships with lifetime insurance. Players have until June 26th to submit their screenshots, artwork, crafts, or other creative works. The contest has also had the usual (and annual) effect of having some truly vile community responses, though to CIG’s and Reddit’s credit, moderation has been pretty vigilant in cutting out the cancer.