Star Citizen checks in with progress on the San’Tok.yai and Hull-C as the Alien Week sales drive begins

It’s time for another event in Star Citizen, only this one is less about letting people try the game for free and more about selling ships: It’s Alien Week in the game, which ostensibly is about marking the time of first contact in-universe but is mostly about highlighting (and selling) alien-built vehicles.

Activities for Alien Week include a series of international Bar Citizen meet-and-greet events, a screenshot contest about alien encounters, and a promised lore post about the Banu Tholo item. The event otherwise continues to hawk ships and vehicles, both in flyable state and in-concept, along with paint jobs for existing alien craft.

On the subject of alien craft in-concept, the latest episode of Inside Star Citizen catches followers up on progress on the San’Tok.yai fighter, which failed a recent greybox check for its dashboard but has otherwise gotten most of its design approved, including its fuselage, transformation, and more. The video also catches up on the Hull-C heavy freighter, which has been on the back burner for about five years as cargo features got built up; now that those ducks are in a row, CIG is promising that things are back on track for space truckers across the ‘Verse.

