Star Citizen checks in with progress on the San’Tok.yai and Hull-C as the Alien Week sales drive begins

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

It’s time for another event in Star Citizen, only this one is less about letting people try the game for free and more about selling ships: It’s Alien Week in the game, which ostensibly is about marking the time of first contact in-universe but is mostly about highlighting (and selling) alien-built vehicles.

Activities for Alien Week include a series of international Bar Citizen meet-and-greet events, a screenshot contest about alien encounters, and a promised lore post about the Banu Tholo item. The event otherwise continues to hawk ships and vehicles, both in flyable state and in-concept, along with paint jobs for existing alien craft.

On the subject of alien craft in-concept, the latest episode of Inside Star Citizen catches followers up on progress on the San’Tok.yai fighter, which failed a recent greybox check for its dashboard but has otherwise gotten most of its design approved, including its fuselage, transformation, and more. The video also catches up on the Hull-C heavy freighter, which has been on the back burner for about five years as cargo features got built up; now that those ducks are in a row, CIG is promising that things are back on track for space truckers across the ‘Verse.

sources: official site, YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement
Previous articlePost-Gamigo Fractured, back home with Dynamight, is finally reopening testing June 22
Next articleWoW Factor: Age vs. World of Warcraft vs. player retention

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments