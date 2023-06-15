Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen wants its crafting output to compete with endgame world drops

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen is one of those MMORPG projects that we desperately want to see cross the finish line in good form, even though that day still seems pretty far away. It is encouraging, however, to read the reports of the game’s development through the pre-alpha period and get a feel for progress being made.

In the latest such report, Visionary Realms said that the latest push for the game revolved around building up a crafting and gathering system that is holistically satisfying for players to use. The studio also wants these systems to be fruitful: “The end goal is to have a viable method of gameplay that produces usable items that compete with world drops.”

On top of gathering and crafting, the studio is working to optimize Pantheon’s testing environment, putting the new Mastery system through its paces, and making the world architecture more stable for players to enjoy.